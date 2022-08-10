Which Houston mayor candidate has raised the most money?

Mayor Sylvester Turner has led the Bayou City for the past seven and a half years, steering Houston through countless storms, including the Labor Day Flood (2015), Tax Day Flood (2016), Hurricane Harvey (2017), Independence Day Flood (2018) and Winter Storm Uri (2021).

Turner took office facing a different storm—an out-of-whack city budget that stood to force hundreds of city workers out of jobs; a budget he balanced and continued to balance every year A storm of a different kind swept the nation—a racial reckoning—with the murder of Houston-born George Floyd, and ongoing police killings of unarmed Blacks (Jalen Randle, for example).

The grades Turner receives, of course, depend on who you talk to, even though he’s revered nationally for the job he’s done in H-town. But whether you give Turner an A, F or “undecided,” incredibly, his time as Houston’s mayor is coming to an end due to term limits.

Hence, come November 2023, the city of Houston will have a new CEO.

Thus far, five individuals have announced their candidacy: Chris Hollins, former Harris County Clerk; Amanda Edwards, former Houston City Council member; State Senator John Whitmire; attorney Lee Kaplan; and police officer Robin Williams.

Because the amount of money campaigns can raise divides the pretenders from the contenders, it is important to take a look at the campaign funding race.

“Money talks loudly in political campaigns,” said Sharon Watkins Jones, longtime political strategist and founder of Watkins Jones LLC, a public affairs and legislative advocacy firm. “Money buys television and radio spots. It pays for digital and print materials. Money purchases transportation for and lodging for stump activities. Money pays for campaign staff, strategy and canvassing. If a political tree falls in the forest and no one hears it, it loses.”

Here is where the funding stands at the moment for Houston’s mayoral candidates, with the latest figures coming from July 2022:

CANDIDATE AMOUNT RAISED Chris Hollins $1,1 million Lee Kaplan $800,000 Amanda Edwards $789,000 State Senator John Whitmire Whitmire has a “war chest” of $9.7 million in his state account, though it is not yet clear how much of that he will be able to legally dedicate towards his campaign due to unclear city codes. Robin Williams Not data available

For context, in 2015, Turner started his mayoral run with $900,000. And in 2019, attorney Tony Buzbee had $2 million in his campaign coffers, though his campaign was self-funded. But the fact that Buzbee made it to a run-off with the then incumbent Turner shows the impact and importance of a well-funded campaign.

That being said, Hollins, Kaplan and Edwards, based solely on campaign fundraising, are basically in a dead heat. Thus, the wildcard in this race is Whitmire, and the amount of funds he will be able to bring to the table.