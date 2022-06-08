Young musicians shine during Anderson Music Studio recital

The Anderson Music Studio recently held its annual recital featuring students studying piano. The students presented individual virtual programs featuring music studied during the 2021-22 calendar year.

“The Anderson studio encourages the study of all genres of music including classical, sacred, popular, folk songs and gospel, along with television and movie themes,” said studio owner/instructor Lela Anderson. “In addition, students develop skills in music improvisation and composition, as well as music publishing.”

Historically, the music publishing aspect of the music business has been overlooked by young artists, especially musicians of color.

Awards and recognitions were given to the students for their accomplishments in music theory, technique and performance.

“Students who performed in this year’s recital are Miles Starkey, Edyn Simon, Johnny Kelley, Milton Dennis and La’Miracle Johnson. These students earned awards in recital performance and composition, along with nominations for a Star Composer award,” said Anderson.

Milton Dennis Miles Starkey La’Miracle Johnson Johnny Kelley Edyn Simon Recital musicians. Photos courtesy Anderson Music Studio.

Starkey and Kelley earned Star Composer awards, while Kelley earned an additional Theory Award. Starkey also earned the award of being Pianist of the Year.

Anderson has taught music at the public school and collegiate levels. In her studio she works virtually with students of all ages, from kindergarten-aged children to senior citizens.

“Music teachers and adults of all ages and professions are part of my list of clients,” said Anderson, who is also a composer, published by Oxford University Press among others.

Anderson has been honored for her work as a teacher, composer and musician by several entities, including HISD, Aldine ISD, Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers, DeBose National Piano Foundation of Southern University-Baton Rouge, National Women of Achievement, Gospel Music Workshop of America, Houston Ebony Opera Guild, Billboard Magazine. the Houston Chronicle and numerous local churches like Jerusalem Baptist Church (3rd Ward), New Jerusalem Baptist Church (Garden City) and Wheeler Avenue (3rd Ward).