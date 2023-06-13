The 2023 Education & Charities Foundation Of Houston Black & White Gala hosted by the Houston, Texas Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. was held on Saturday, June 10. The night was filled with entertainment and purpose to honor all of our 2023 scholarship recipients.

This year the gala was held downtown at the Hilton Americas located at 1600 Lamar Street.

This formal Black & White event was filled with “Black Excellence” committed to providing resources to our community to continue to develop our next generation of future leaders.

Musical performances included Soultre featuring Kollett, The C.I.T.Y. Band, DJ Def Jam Blaster and DJ B Love Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles served as the event’s emcee.

Members of the fraternity thanked attendees for their continued support of the ECFOH.

“To give is to invest yourself in the life of someone else,” said Bennie Childs, chair of the Legendary Houston, Texas Alumni Chapter Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and alumni of THE Willowridge High School.