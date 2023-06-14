Houston Public Library’s bold citywide reading program “One Houston, One Boo k “to promote literacy, diversity and community conversations is here.

From June through July 31, Houstonians of all ages are encouraged to read and discuss books with a common theme. The program features three book selections: one for children, one for teens and one for adults.

Those books are:

“The Name Jar” by Yangsook Choi, is a children’s book that explores questions about difference, identity and cultural assimilation. The premise: When Unhei, a young Korean girl, moves to America and arrives at a new school, she begins to wonder if she should also choose a new name. Her classmates suggest Daisy, Miranda, Lex, and more, but nothing seems to fit.

“Punching the Air” by Ibi Zoboi and Dr. Yusef Salaam, the teen entry, is partly inspired by Salaam’s life and experience being one of the “Central Park Five,” now known as the “Exonerated Five.” “Punching the Air” is a novel about a Black teen who is imprisoned for a crime he did not commit and tries to find refuge in art. This never should have been his story. But can he change it?

“Once I Was You” by Maria Hinojosa is the book for adults. Hinojosa offers a personal and illuminating account of how the rhetoric around immigration has not only long informed American attitudes toward outsiders, but also sanctioned willful negligence and profiteering at the expense of our country’s most vulnerable populations.

Each of the authors will be visiting HPL this summer for special events. Salaam and Zoboi will be in town on July 13 at the Vinson Neighborhood Library which is located inside the Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W Fuqua St, Houston, TX 77045.

Space is limited and registration is required.

“I write books for children, and I wanted the world to remember that Yusef was a child when this happened to him and I was a child, as well,” said Zoboi. “When I remember this case, and those boys look like the boys in my classroom, the character had to be inspired by Yusef and this story had to instill a sense of hope in the reader. So, we came up with a name, and that name is Amal. And Amal means hope in Arabic.”

Salaam, an award-winning motivational and transformational speaker, thought leader, trainer and New York Times Best Selling author, was in Houston in January serving as the featured speaker at the University of Houston’s 2023 Dr. MLK Jr. Commemorative Celebration. One of the attendees at that event can’t wait to take his teen son and daughter to see and hear Salaam and co-author Zoboi.

“Brother Yusef laid down a powerful word in January,” said Xavion Creighton. “I’m excited for my kids to hear him and Sister Ibi. My kids weren’t all that hyped about the idea, but since they started reading the book they’ve changed their tune.”

According to HPL, they have thousands of extra copies of all three books in print, e-book and e-audiobook. The Mayor’s Office for Adult Literacy, which HPL describes as “a national model for how cities can have an impact on low literacy rates,” is providing additional books for the program to engage individuals reading at various proficiency levels.

HPL encourages youth who read their specific book between June 1 and July 31 to log your reading for Summer Reading credit.