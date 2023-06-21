Houston’s AsoRock African Market, the city’s newest and most vibrant African food store experience, is gearing up for a massive celebration as it marks its one-year anniversary.

To commemorate this milestone, the market will be hosting an official block party on Saturday, June 17, from 12p.m. to 6p.m. at its flagship store located at 13711 Westheimer Road.

The event promises a fantastic lineup of live music, exhilarating performances, exciting games, valuable prizes, mouthwatering food and beverage samples, and much more.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore the beautifully designed storefront and discover the diverse products, services, and community initiatives showcased by local businesses and organizations throughout the day.



Credit: AsoRock Market

Originally established in Dallas, AsoRock Market has quickly gained popularity among Texas residents for its delectable hot bar cuisine, daily meal specials, and a wide range of unique products sourced from Africa and around the world.

With a total of four locations already open in the Lone Star State and more planned for the future, AsoRock Market Houston aims to express its gratitude to the city by throwing a memorable celebration.

The anniversary party will also mark the launch of exclusive in-store promotions available only to AsoRock customers from Saturday, June 17 through Monday, June 19, coinciding with the store’s official birthday.

To stay up to date with the latest news and updates about the upcoming celebration, as well as to learn more about AsoRock Market, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official website at www.AsoRockMarket.com and follow the market on Instagram (@AsoRockMarketHouston).