Pro-Vision, Inc. has made a difference in the lives of young men, young women, and their families in the Sunnyside community for more than 32 years. And a recent event, Pro-Vision’s inaugural Fiesta De Gala, was a chance for the community to show Pro-Vision some much-needed love and financial support.

Pro-Vision’s Fiesta De Gala, which took place at the Forest Club, was a sold-out event, with more than 270 guests in attendance to celebrate Pro-Vision, Inc.’s mission and to honor its Board Chairman, Alan Hassenflu.

Brenda Hudson Cooper and Diane Maben, Amegy Bank. Credit: Courtesy Pro-Vision, Inc.

“Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors and donors, we are happy to report that we have raised $290,000 and had an incredible evening enjoying the award-winning Mariachi Imperial De America, Baile Folklórico Herencia Mexicana and fellowshipping with friends,” said a statement from Pro-Vision. “Funds raised will help to inspire hope and purpose into young people, families, and communities, through access to academic, economic, and social enrichment opportunities.”

Pro-Vision Inc was founded by Roynell Young, former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro cornerback, in 1990 with a vision for developing Houston’s often forgotten and overlooked young people.

Eric Hylton, Shane Frank, Kathharine Barthelme-Frank and Steven Miller. Credit: Courtesy Pro-Vision, Inc.

Located in the southeast Houston Sunnyside neighborhood, Pro-Vision Inc. has impacted the lives of more than 6,000 young people since its founding.

It began as an after-school program servicing young men in an 800-square-foot rented space, and it has grown into a multifaceted organization on 60 acres servicing both young men and young women.

Pro-Vision initiatives include the Character Development Program, the Pro-Vision Academy, Pro-Vision McNair Urban Farm, and a housing program.

Casey Curry and Baile Folklórico Herencia Mexicana members. Credit: Courtesy Pro-Vision, Inc.

“We did not start with this hypothesis of becoming an educational institution,” said Young. “We just wanted to go out and help kids be better than what they were. And the reason Pro-Vision exists is to address the deficiencies in the community in which we are located.”