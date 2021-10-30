African Fashion Week Houston (AFWH) is the city’s premier international fashion experience, highlighting the essence of African culture and aesthetics through a series of fashion shows, networking and social events, seminars, and industry-focused workshops.
This three-day experience aims to promote world-class designers & labels that push the envelope, while staying true to the traditions and inspiration of the African continent and diaspora starting October 29-31st.
Created by business and tech entrepreneur Nkem Oji-Alala in 2014, African Fashion Week Houston continues to progress in the world of cultural fashion and credits its unique approach to working with select designers to curate and showcase their collections with the utmost attention to detail and precision on the runway.
Here is the lineup of events this weekend.
FRIDAY OCT 29
Chic Rooftop Soiree
Friday, October 29 2021
7pm-midnight (early arrival recommended)
Location Downton Houston, Tx.77019
SATURDAY OCT 30
Suits, Cigars, and Fashion …The 3rd
Presented by The Exclusive Gentlemen
Date: Oct 30, 2021
Time: 7 pm
Location: Domain Lounge
8052 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77063
SATURDAY OCT 30
GOOD VIBES ONLY FESTIVAL ft. Burna Boy, Ari Lennox, Monaleo, and DJ OG Ron
1:00 PM – 10:00 PM
4th Annual GOOD VIBES ONLY HTX Block Party FESTIVAL!!!
Stampede Houston
11925 Eastex Fwy, Houston, TX 77039, USA
SUNDAY OCT 31
Muffins, Mimosas, Makeup & More
Date and time
Sun, October 31, 2021
3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CDT
Location
OYO Townhouse Houston Brookhollow
12439 Northwest Freeway
Houston, TX 77092