African Fashion Week Houston (AFWH) is the city’s premier international fashion experience, highlighting the essence of African culture and aesthetics through a series of fashion shows, networking and social events, seminars, and industry-focused workshops.

This three-day experience aims to promote world-class designers & labels that push the envelope, while staying true to the traditions and inspiration of the African continent and diaspora starting October 29-31st.

Created by business and tech entrepreneur Nkem Oji-Alala in 2014, African Fashion Week Houston continues to progress in the world of cultural fashion and credits its unique approach to working with select designers to curate and showcase their collections with the utmost attention to detail and precision on the runway.

Here is the lineup of events this weekend.

FRIDAY OCT 29

Chic Rooftop Soiree

Friday, October 29 2021

7pm-midnight (early arrival recommended)

Location Downton Houston, Tx.77019



SATURDAY OCT 30

Suits, Cigars, and Fashion …The 3rd

Presented by The Exclusive Gentlemen

Date: Oct 30, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Location: Domain Lounge

8052 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77063



SATURDAY OCT 30

GOOD VIBES ONLY FESTIVAL ft. Burna Boy, Ari Lennox, Monaleo, and DJ OG Ron

1:00 PM – 10:00 PM

4th Annual GOOD VIBES ONLY HTX Block Party FESTIVAL!!!

Stampede Houston

11925 Eastex Fwy, Houston, TX 77039, USA



SUNDAY OCT 31

Muffins, Mimosas, Makeup & More

Date and time

Sun, October 31, 2021

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CDT

Location

OYO Townhouse Houston Brookhollow

12439 Northwest Freeway

Houston, TX 77092