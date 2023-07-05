Time to embark on a culinary journey through the vibrant flavors of Africa right here in Houston! The city boasts a diverse culinary scene, and when it comes to African cuisine, these five restaurants reign supreme. From the aromatic spices of Ethiopia to the savory West African dishes and the vibrant flavors of North Africa, Houston’s African restaurants offer a taste of the continent like no other. Get ready to indulge in mouthwatering dishes, experience warm hospitality, and immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage of Africa. So grab your appetite and join us as we explore the top five African restaurants in Houston that will take your taste buds on an unforgettable adventure!

Roasted Red Bell Pepper Humus. Credit Lucy Ethiopian Restaurant and Lounge

6800 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77074

(713) 334-0000

Indulge your taste buds in the vibrant and exotic flavors of Ethiopia at Lucy Ethiopian Restaurant & Lounge in Houston. Lucy takes you on a culinary journey with its authentic Ethiopian cuisine and warm hospitality. From the aromatic spices to the rich stews and injera, each dish is a delightful blend of traditional recipes and cultural heritage. The inviting atmosphere of the restaurant creates the perfect ambiance for a memorable dining experience, whether you’re enjoying a hearty meal with family or sharing a platter with friends.

Assorted Suya dish. Credit. Aria Suya Kitchen Instagram Credit: Credit. Aria Suya Kitchen Instagram

6357 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057

(832) 831-4372

This vibrant eatery is a haven for lovers of suya, a traditional West African grilled meat delicacy. Aria Suya Kitchen specializes in crafting succulent suya skewers that are expertly seasoned and grilled to perfection. From the tender beef to the flavorful chicken and spicy sausage, each bite is a burst of smoky and savory goodness. The menu also features a variety of Nigerian favorites, including jollof rice, plantains, and delicious sides.

Fish and Plantain dish. Credit: Chez Michelle

6991 S Texas 6, Houston, TX 77083

(281) 372-8925

Chez Michelle, located in Alief, offers a unique dining experience that combines exceptional Cameroonian cuisine with the ambiance of an intimate concert venue. The restaurant boasts comfortable leather couches lining the walls, creating a cozy atmosphere that complements the spacious performance space on one side of the room. While live Cameroonian music is reserved for weekends, the culinary offerings steal the spotlight every day of the week. Indulge in the smoky drum fish topped with crispy onions, a dish that never fails to impress. Enhance your dining experience by pairing it with an Orijin beer, and you’ll feel like a regular from the moment you step in. With its late-night hours until midnight, Chez Michelle becomes the perfect destination for a warm bowl of ndole soup with fresh shrimp, a delightful way to conclude your evening.

Plantain and bean dish. Afrikoko Restaurant

9625 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77036

(713) 773-1400

Afrikiko manages to encapsulate an enchanting experience that defies comprehension. As you step foot into this Ghanaian establishment, you’ll immediately feel pampered with a thoughtful gesture—a bowl of warm water for hand-washing between dishes. Few places can rival the warm welcome and delightful offerings, including their delectable meat pies and outstanding jollof rice. Prepare to be captivated by the exceptional flavors that grace each plate. Indulge in the richness of nutty banku complemented by fluffy fufu or savor the tantalizing combination of groundnut soup and tilapia, which will make you question if you’ve truly experienced the essence of this fish before.

Rice and protein dish. Credit: ChopnBlok Credit: Credit: ChopnBlok

POST Houston 401 Franklin Street., Houston, TX, 77201

(281) 631-5009

ChòpnBlọk is a fast-casual restaurant concept that carefully unveils the West African culinary experience, serving fresh proteins, vegetables, grains, and beverages that are prepared under a West African flavor profile, packaged in a local, contemporary fashion.

** We know this list isn’t all-encompassing. Let us know your favs on social media.