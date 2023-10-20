The Hip Hop Museum Tour is headed to H-Town, and it aims to “tell the story of the pioneers who created and cultivated a sound that sent waves around the world,” according to their official website. This nationwide exhibition is an early preview of The Universal Hip Hop Museum’s grand opening, scheduled for 2025 in New York City’s Bronx Terminal Market.

The tour, which kicked off in New York City, on Oct. 14., will travel across the United States, stopping in a different state each week. Cities on the tour include Atlanta, Los Angeles, Charlotte, and culminate in Miami from Dec. 5 to 9. Notably, admission to this celebration of hip hop culture is entirely free for all visitors.

Mass Appeal has partnered with the museum to bring this tour to the nation.Rocky Buccano, executive director of the Universal Hip Hop Museum, expressed his excitement about the partnership.

“The Hip Hop Museum is thrilled to be in partnership with Mass Appeal and to have the support from CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka as we celebrate Hip Hop 50; 50 years of growth and the global impact of Hip Hop culture in all its expressions,” stated Buccano.

The touring exhibit will showcase an array of hip hop artifacts, shedding light on the genre’s significant cultural, social and economic accomplishments. It’s part of Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50 initiative, following the star-studded Hip Hop 50 Live concert held in August at Yankee Stadium, which featured Ice Cube, Lauryn Hill, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Run-DMC, Eve, Lil Wayne, Lil’ Kim and others.

This Hip Hop Museum Tour will take visitors on a journey through the years 1973 to 1990, focusing on the early stages of hip hop and the influential figures, including rappers, DJs, graffiti artists and breakdancers who played pivotal roles in the genre’s evolution. It tracks hip hop’s development from block parties to sold-out stadium performances.

The exhibit is curated by Pete Nice, formerly of 3rd Bass, and Paradise Gray of X Clan fame.

For more information visitThe Hip Hop Museum website.