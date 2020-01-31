50 Cent honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday honoring rapper-actor-producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, 10 days before the finale of the Starz crime drama he produces and appears in, “Power.”

For fans of Jackson, the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is the ultimate celebration.

Jackson got support at the ceremony from his good friends Dr. Dre and Eminem.

“He’s an artist, an entrepreneur, an actor, a director, a producer. He can juggle,” said Eminem. “He’s great at Scrabble.”

“I just want to say thank you, man. Thanks for supporting me,” said Jackson.

Jackson’s music has garnered him 14 Grammy nominations and one win.

“This meant a lot to him, bro. When he said he got passed up on a lot of awards in his career that he felt that he should have gotten, this is the one right here,” said Big Boy, a DJ from Real 92.3.

“I look at this like a lifetime achievement award,” said Jackson. “It’s cool. They’ll give me more. I know they’ll give me lifetime achievement award because I’m not done, you know what I’m saying? So I’ll be back, like, they got to save space for me down the street.”