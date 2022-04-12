Chris Rock is still holding his head high after the Oscars ‘slap heard around the world’ and he is coming to a stage near you — sooner than you think.

Rock will be performing at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on Saturday, Nov. 5. The show begins at 8 p.m.

Rock has been “mum” on the controversial attack inflicted upon him by Will Smith at the 2022 Academy Awards.

After making a joke about the bald head of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the “King Richard” star walked onto the stage and smacked Rock in the face.

Many say that Rock did not know that Pinkett Smith was suffering from alopecia, a condition that caused her to lose her hair.

Despite many feeling it was an inappropriate joke, some defended Rock saying that he still has the right to freedom of speech, and celebs and jokes go hand-in-hand.