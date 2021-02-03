Children’s Museum of Houston and sister location, Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center, have invited community leaders to inspire children, virtually, through the power of literacy during February Black History Month.

Community leaders from Houston: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Independent School District (HISD) Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan, ABC 13 KTRK News Anchors Gina Gaston and Melanie Lawson, Houston Defender Publisher and CEO Sonceria “Sonny” Messiah Jiles, Children’s Museum Houston Board Member and author Paula Harris, and from Fort Bend: Fort Bend Independent School District (FBISD) Dr. Charles Dupre, Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan, Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center Council Member Sam Golden, Memorial Hermann Vice President – Chief Nursing Officer Seleria Fletcher, and Fluor Corporation Community Relations and Public Affairs Senior Manager Barbara Jones, will ignite imaginations through the power of reading and storytelling featuring children’s books written by Black authors.

Black History Month celebrates the contributions of African Americans in their struggles for freedom and equality, while deepening our understanding of our Nation’s history.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH STORY TIMES:

Virtual story times will take place at 11:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the Museum and Discovery Center’s Facebook pages respectively, Feb. 1 to 5. The clips will be available on their YouTube pages.

MONDAY, FEB. 1

“I am Enough” by Grace Byers Read by Dr. Grenita Lathan, HISD Interim Superintendent

Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center Facebook Page

“Brown Boy Joy” by Thomishia Booker

Read by Dr. Charles Dupre, FBISD Superintendent

TUESDAY, FEB. 2

Children’s Museum Houston Facebook Page

“Firebird” by Misty Copeland Read by Gina Gaston, ABC 13 KTRK News Anchor

Sponsored by CFP Foundation

Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center Facebook Page

“Please, Puppy, Please” by Spike Lee and Tonya Lee

Read by Sheriff Eric Fagan, Fort Bend County

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3

Children’s Museum Houston Facebook Page

“When I Grow Up I Want to Be an Engineer” by Paula Harris Read by Paula Harris, Author and Children’s Museum Houston Board Member

Sponsored by Phillips 66

Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center Facebook Page

“One Big Heart: A Celebration of Being More Alike Than Different” by Linsey Davis

Read by Sam Golden, Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center Council Member

THURSDAY, FEB. 4

Children’s Museum Houston Facebook Page

“Hair Love” by Matthew Cherry Read by Sonceria “Sonny” Messiah Jiles, Houston Defender Publisher and CEO

Sponsored by Albert and Ethel Herzstein Charitable Foundation

Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center Facebook Page

“Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea” by Meena Harris

Read by Barbara Jones, Fluor Corporation Community Relations and Public Affairs Senior Manager

FRIDAY, FEB. 5

Children’s Museum Houston Facebook Page

“Please, Baby, Please” by Spike Lee and Tonya Lee

Read by Melanie Lawson, ABC 13 KTRK News Anchor

Sponsored by PNC Foundation

Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center Facebook Page

“Not Quite Snow White” by Ashley Franklin

Read by Seleria Fletcher, Memorial Hermann Vice President – Chief Nursing Officer and Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center Council Member

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

***Activities, events and times subject to change.