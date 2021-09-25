The Ensemble Theatre kicks off its 45th Anniversary Season with a presentation of Respect: A Musical Journey of Women by Dorothy Marcic.

The presentation is directed by veteran artist with The Ensemble Theatre, Anthony Boggess Glover, accompanied by the Musical Direction of Melanie C. Bivens, and Choreography by Tony Smith.

The Ensemble Theatre was founded in 1976 by the late George Hawkins to preserve African American artistic expression and enlighten, entertain, and enrich a diverse community. It is the oldest and largest professional African American theatre in the Southwest, it also holds the distinction of being one of the nation’s largest African American theatres that owns and operates its facility with an in-house production team. Forty-five years later, the theatre remains one of Houston’s finest historical cultural institutions.

The Ensemble Theatre produces a main stage season of six contemporary and classic works devoted to the portrayal of the African American experience by local and national playwrights and artists. The theatre’s Performing Arts Education program provides educational workshops, Artist-in-

Residence experiences, and a season of live performances for students both off-site and at the Theatre. The Young Performers Program offers intensive summer training for children ages 6 to 17 encompassing instruction in all disciplines of the theatre arts.

ABOUT the Regional Premiere of Respect: A Musical Journey of Women

A resonating anthem of solidarity and empowerment in times of struggle and evolution was burned into the hearts of women by Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul. A story told through top-40 music, Respect: A Musical Journey of Women combines excerpts of 60 songs with women’s stories about finding dreams, lost love, relationship issues, entering the workforce, gaining independence, and more. From “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “I Will Survive,” “I Will Follow Him,” “These Boots are Made for Walking,” and “What’s Love Got to Do with it” all told stories and gave insight to the thoughts, emotions, and actions of women around the world. This production is rated PG.

Previews – Saturday, September 18; Sunday, September 19; Wednesday, September 22, 2021 Opening – Thursday, September 23 through Sunday, October 17, 2021



In response to the coronavirus pandemic, The Ensemble Theatre has been following recommendations from the CDC, AIHA and Texas local and state governments. We have crafted policies and procedures to create the safest possible environment, and to prioritize the health and safety of everyone who enters our building. For more information regarding our COVID-19 safety protocols. For more information visit: www.EnsembleHouston.com