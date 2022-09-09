There’s no doubt about it: Beyoncé and Solange got it from their mama.

Tina Knowles-Lawson spoke on the Beauty and Style stage at the Essence Festival on Friday in New Orleans, and she exemplified style, grace and poise.

Rocking a stunning yellow dress, she discussed the need for young children to understand their history and remain “culturally connected.” She shared some key ways that she’d taught her daughters to embrace all of who they are as black women.

“I taught my girls from day one … I surrounded them with African art and images of beautiful women that they can relate to,” Knowles-Lawson said. “I told them that they were beautiful. I showed them every shade of black. We’re all sisters and we gotta celebrate that.”

Knowles-Lawson highlighted the power that representation can have on the minds of young black girls and boys. She encouraged parents everywhere to make sure that children are active and involved in their community, even if it’s simply taking them to a dance class or a community center.

The superstar mom, business woman and fashion designer also talked about the importance of managing your money and being financially literate. She quoted advice from her own financial planner, Cheryl Creuzot.