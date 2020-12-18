2 Chainz giving away Tesla, hoping to maximize Georgia voter turnout

It’s not just elected officials and political junkies who are working to maximize the vote in the Georgia Senate run-offs that carry with them national implications. Hip Hop artist 2 Chainz is putting more than his energy and words behind his efforts to make sure Atlanta residents, especially Black Georgians, show up and show out at the polls.

The rapper, in collaboration with HeadCount and Good to Vote , are giving away a free Model 3 Tesla to one lucky Georgian who requests a mail-in-ballot or pledge to vote.

From now until Tuesday, Jan. 5, Atlanta voters who visit Headcount and request a mail-in ballot or pledge to vote will be instantly entered to win the high-end vehicle.

2 Chainz, a native of Atlanta, took to social media to spread the word and generate energy around voting in the Georgia Senate run-off. “I’m giving away a free Tesla, that’s right a free Tesla and all you have to do is go to headcount.org/2Chainz,” said the rapper in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz)

2 Chainz, born Tauheed Epps, has a well-deserved reputation for investing in his native Atlanta. One example of his commitment to community as shared by theGrio.com is the work he did in 2018 supporting children through TRU 2 Hoops, a high school basketball camp he founded.

“It’s about giving back to the kids,” he said, per Atlanta station 11 Alive in 2018. “We have young men here from ages 10 through 13 and I like to come out here personally – work out with them, bring some of my personal athlete friends out here – some of my celebrity influence, bring them out here, and mentor the kids.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He added, “I love free shoes and free shirts and I have money. So even if – it’s not about having money, it’s like, you know, the whole giving back thing is very euphoric for someone like myself.”

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, to date, nearly 1 million have voted early in the Georgia Senate run-off. Moreover, over 800,000 mail-in ballots have been requested, though not yet returned.

2 Chainz and other are going above and beyond to make sure that all registered and eligible Atlanta resident, as well s other Georgians vote early, by mail or in-person, recognizing the last day to vote is Jan. 5, 2021.

-theGrio