2020 BET Hip Hop Awards feature Kamala Harris encouraging Blacks to vote, support HBCUs

Defender News Service

With all the star power offered by the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards, it can be argued that all the cyphers present and on-stage performances took a back seat to the special appearance by Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Sen. Harris made her surprise cameo during the end of the award show, offering a shoutout to HBCUs and Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc., the sorority she pledged as a Howard University undergrad. Harris reiterated her national message for viewers to vote.

“As a country, we face enormous challenges. And now more than ever, we need Black scientists and engineers and doctors and teachers and public servants to help us build the shared future that we all deserve,” she said. “So let’s support our HBCUs. Let’s lift up our voices for a better future. Thank you to BET and everyone.”

Following Harris’ appearance were rappers 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne performing their latest collaboration Money Maker which incorporates the sound and style of HBCU bands and dedicated to historically Black institutions.

Additionally, Tobe Nwigwe performed a live rendition of his virtual hit Try Jesus. Other artists who were part of the event included Miami hip-hop duo City Girls, Migos member Quavo who performed a tribute to the late Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, Atlanta rappers Big Latto and Gucci Mane, Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

And for the first time ever, but hopefully not the last, BET hosted a social justice themed cypher with Chika, Polo G, Rapsody, Jack Harlow and Flawless Real Talk blessing the mic. A dancehall cypher grouped Beenie Man, Bounty Killa, Skip Marley, Original Koffee, and Shenseea.

As well, Brandy, H.E.R., Teyana Taylor and Erykah Badu teamed up for a woman-powered R&B fueled cypher set to the tune of Brandy’s classic “I Wanna Be Down.”

Houston rapper Travis Scott won an award, while H-Town’s Megan Thee Stallion won three awards out of her eight nominations. DJ D-Nice took home Best DJ honors.

-theGrio