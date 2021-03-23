Bobby Brown Jr. died in November after ingesting a fatal cocktail of drugs, according to his autopsy report.

The L.A. County Medical Examiner has ruled that the son of R&B superstar Bobby Brown died from the “combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl.” Brown Jr. reportedly had a history of drug and alcohol use. According to TMZ, a witness told police that Bobby Jr. drank tequila and snorted half a Percocet and cocaine on the evening he was found responsive. No foul play was suspected, and his death is listed as an accident.

theGRIO previously reported, LAPD confirmed that authorities responded to a report of a medical emergency at Brown Jr.’s home in November. When they arrived they discovered his lifeless body.

Bobby Jr. is the second child of the 51-year-old “King of R&B” to die and follows the tragic 2015 death of his younger half-sister Bobbi Kristina Brown, 22, the daughter of Bobby Brown and the late singerWhitney Houston. Bobby Brown had Bobby Jr. with Kim Ward, who he dated for 11 years before his relationship with Houston. Brown has five other children.

As a child, Bobby Brown Jr. occasionally appeared on Brown’s reality show Being Bobby Brown, which aired on Bravo for one season in 2005. The younger Brown also launched a music career as a singer and rapper. Bobby Jr. often promoted his music on his Instagram page. Prior to his death, he released a music video for a song called “Say Something.”

