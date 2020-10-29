Byron Allen expands media empire, buying two broadcasts TV networks from MGM

Defender News Service

Byron Allen continues to expand his impressive media empire as his company Allen Media Group recently purchased two over-the-air broadcast TV networks, This TV and Light TV, in an acquisition from MGM.

Both networks broadcast 24 hours a day and are available via over-the-air, cable and online for free nationwide. Each of Allen’s two new TV network properties program a variety of MGM’s film and television content.

Launched in 2008, This TV offers films and other limited general entertainment content in the form of classic television series, while Light TV, founded four years ago, is a free broadcast network featuring family-friendly movies and television series.

Allen’s media empire now contains 10 networks, including The Weather Channel, Cars.TV, Comedy.TV, ES.TV, JusticeCentral.TV, MyDestination.TV, Pets.TV and Recipe.TV. Allen also owns theGrio, one of the most popular online news sights for African Americans.

“I am happy to announce that Allen Media Group has achieved another critical milestone by successfully acquiring two over-the-air broadcast television networks This TV and Light TV from MGM,” said Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios and Allen Media Group.

“We are going to continue to invest a substantial amount of capital into the programming, marketing, and distribution of these networks. We are strong believers in broadcasting and free-streaming direct-to-consumer platforms.”

Chris Ottinger, MGM’s president of World Wide Television Distribution & Acquisitions said, “Byron Allen is an innovator and has built a tremendous portfolio of networks within his organization. With a reach of over 81 million households, these networks will be great additions to his Allen Media Group.”

-TheGrio