Gayle King accepts Snoop Dogg’s apology for criticizing her

Snoop Dogg recently apologized to Gayle King for sending her an angry message after she brought up Kobe Bryant‘s 2003 sexual assault charge during an interview earlier this month.

King has now accepted the rapper’s apology after a lot of people came down on him.

The rapper issued an official apology on Wednesday, Feb. 12 on Instagram.

“Had a talk with my momma thank u mamma 💕🌹,” wrote Snoop in the caption. “2 wrongs don’t make it right time to heal 🙏🏽💙 @gayleking Peace ☮️ n love Praying for u and your family as well as Vanessa and the kids 🙏🏽✨🌹 🕊.”

Soon after, Snoop posted a video on Instagram and said despite being upset by King’s questioning, he’s a nonviolent person and doesn’t want any harm to come to her.

Then in the actual video, Snoop said, “Two wrongs don’t make no right. When you’re wrong, you got to fix it. So with that being said, Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions of me being angry at a question you asked.

“[I] overreacted,” Snoop continued. “Should have handled it way different than that. I was raised way better than that. So I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful.”

King responded to Snoop in a statement that was sent to the Associated Press and published on Friday, Feb. 14.

“I accept the apology and understand the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss,” she said. “I’m deeply sorry that questions I asked added to that pain. That was never my intention.”

“As a journalist, it is sometimes challenging to balance doing my job with the emotions and feelings during difficult times,” King said. “I don’t always get it perfect but I’m constantly striving to do it with compassion and integrity.”

After King’s apology surfaced, some said Snoop shouldn’t have said sorry, while others said it was completely necessary.

“She was so wrong for what she did tho,” one person wrote.

“I’m glad he came to his senses and remembered she’s a human being just as he is, she’s not perfect,” wrote another.

“Let this be the end of this,” a third comment read.

But Snoop was far from the only person who slammed the “CBS This Morning” host for her interview with former WNBA star Lisa Leslie. Celebrities and non-celebrities alike took her to task and said bringing up Bryant’s sexual assault charge shortly after his death was in the worst possible taste.

Then in an Instagram video posted on Feb. 6, King said she meant no disrespect, and she blasted her network CBS for promoting the interview by only showing the part about Bryant.

“I wanna call you one. Is it okay if I call you one? Funky, dog-haired b—h,” Snoop called out King in an Instagram message that he posted on Feb. 6. “How dare you try and tarnish my motherf–—-g homeboy’s reputation, punk motherf–—r … Respect the family and back off, b—h, before we come get you.”

A lot of people immediately said Snoop’s message was out of line, and he was criticized by people like Marc Lamont Hill and President Barack Obama‘s former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, who told the rapper to “back the **** off” of King or “it won’t be pretty.”

Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, and a memorial will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for all the victims on Feb. 24.

