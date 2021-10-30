Good Vibes HTX, also known as “Houston’s favorite block party,” returns with an extensive lineup of musical talent.

The brand that brought Lucky Daye, Kaash Paige, and Erykah Badu to the Bayou City will return with an all-new lineup.

On Saturday, October 3oth, Burna Boy, Ari Lennox, DJ Drama, and more headlining acts will touch down at Stampede Houston.

Tickets for the music festival range from $65 – $150. VIP tickets feature up-close viewing, comfy seating, shade tents, specialty food vendors, cell phone charging stations, and a beer, wine, and liquor bar.

The concert will be held Saturday, October 30 at Stampede Houston, 11903 Eastex Freeway. Purchase tickets online via their website.