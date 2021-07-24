During rapper-producer Kanye West‘s recent preview of his 10th studio album in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, attendees were treated to more than just the new music of Donda, the album’s name nmed for West’s late mother.
The one and only Jay-Z, once a regular contributor on Kanye projects, made a surprise appearance on West’s new song “Guess Who’s Going to Jail?” which some suggest is a reference to West’s past support of former President Donald Trump.
In the song Jay-Z says “This might be the return of the throne / Hova and Yeezus, like Moses and Jesus.”
And Black Twitter responded as if witnessing the Second Coming.
Other Black Twitter highlights include the following:
“A whole jay z and kanye west track in 2021. peace has been restored. the pandemic is over,” one fan wrote.
“BREAKING NEWS: KANYE WEST HAS TRADED KIM K FOR JAY Z, THE THRONE HAS RETURNED,” another wrote, adding a picture of a two-headed goat.
“Made in the image of GOD, that’s a Selfie” – Jay Z,” another fan shared, “Kanye West & Jay Z did that! #DONDA”
-theGrio