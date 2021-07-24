During rapper-producer Kanye West‘s recent preview of his 10th studio album in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, attendees were treated to more than just the new music of Donda, the album’s name nmed for West’s late mother.

The one and only Jay-Z, once a regular contributor on Kanye projects, made a surprise appearance on West’s new song “Guess Who’s Going to Jail?” which some suggest is a reference to West’s past support of former President Donald Trump.

In the song Jay-Z says “This might be the return of the throne / Hova and Yeezus, like Moses and Jesus.”

And Black Twitter responded as if witnessing the Second Coming.

KANYE x JAY-Z NOW !



THE THRONE IS BACK ! pic.twitter.com/ES0Ax9CKNg — Alchimist (@alchimistfr) July 23, 2021

HOV did the verse today!!!! At 4pm — Young Guru (@Young_Guru) July 23, 2021

Jay-Z & Kanye West back in the studio together pic.twitter.com/AzEKy48bc0 — (@TweetsByJMike) July 23, 2021

Jay-Z getting his verse to Kanye today before Donda dropped pic.twitter.com/8ndocFYQEG — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 23, 2021

Other Black Twitter highlights include the following:

“A whole jay z and kanye west track in 2021. peace has been restored. the pandemic is over,” one fan wrote.

“BREAKING NEWS: KANYE WEST HAS TRADED KIM K FOR JAY Z, THE THRONE HAS RETURNED,” another wrote, adding a picture of a two-headed goat.

“Made in the image of GOD, that’s a Selfie” – Jay Z,” another fan shared, “Kanye West & Jay Z did that! #DONDA”

-theGrio