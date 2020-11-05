Kanye West concedes 2020 Election, eyes 2024 run

Kanye West conceded the 2020 presidential election early Wednesday morning with just a three-word tweet: “WELP… KANYE 2024.” However, West followed up that original post by deleting the “Welp,” potentially signaling his razor-sharp focus on the 2024 presidential race.

Although West was never considered a front-runner during the 2020 race, with some even deriding his campaign as merely a ploy by Team Trump to divert Black votes away from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, he garnered at least 60,000 votes nationally. Amazingly, more than 10,000 of those votes came out of Tennessee alone, which some have called an arresting development.

On Election Day, West tweeted that he was “voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.”

Twitter offered mixed reactions to West’s promise to run again in four years.

sorry, gonna have to support presidential candidate Gritty on that one https://t.co/1I6nF132f3 — Tim Barnes (@TimBarnes451) November 4, 2020