Kim Kardashian West slammed for appearing darker on magazine cover

Kim Kardashian West was slammed by some social media users who said she appeared darker on a new magazine cover.

Kardashian West shared photos on her social media accounts of her on different covers of 7Hollywood magazine, including some in which she is wearing a strapless dress by designer Thierry Mugler, who also created her 2019 Met Gala dress.

“WHAT A DREAM” Kardashian West captioned the social media posts. While some celebrities, including her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, and Lala Anthony, complimented Kardashian West on the photos, many others on social media found the images less than dreamy.

“Why was it necessary to make her look black on this cover?! Why?!,” one Instagram user wrote. “This is not even her natural shade at all … she’s not black or of the diaspora. And EVEN IF this was not her idea she could have spoken up BUT of course she didn’t see anything wrong with this.”

And while Kardashian West was thought by some to have channeled Elizabeth Taylor in the photo spread, many suggested she looked more like another legendary actress — Diahann Carroll.

Another Instagram user commented: “I’m confused as to how her black celebrity friends do not check her passive-aggressive, problematic and racially insensitive behavior. She constantly does BS like this and it’s just not okay!”

Jerome Trammel, an internet personality, wrote in response to Kardashian West’s tweet: “You helped get some Black people out of jail & you thought we were going to let this slide? Nah! They want our shade but not our struggle.”

Kardashian West, who is studying to become a lawyer, has advocated on behalf of former inmates Alice Marie Johnson and Matthew Charles, both of whom were released after serving lengthy prison sentences.