Tytyana Miller, the daughter of Master P, died on Sunday, May 29. Her father announced the loss via social media. Romeo Miller also shared the news of his sister’s passing in a similar fashion.

The Daily Mail reports that rapper and entrepreneur Master P, whose real name is Percy Miller, shared an image via Instagram coupled with a statement regarding the loss of his daughter.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” the statement began. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

Rapper and actor Romeo Miller added, “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana.”

The statement continued, “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short.”

The official cause of death has not been made public.

Tytyana publicly struggled with substance abuse but had the full support of her father and brother Romeo, as seen on the series “Growing Up Hip Hop.” During a segment of the program, the pair staged an intervention to steer Tytyana onto the path of sobriety.

It appeared then that Tytyana was receptive to her father and brother’s advice while stating she could combat addiction without the use of professional help.

According to IMDB, Tytyana starred in the 2010 film “A Mother’s Choice” by director Carnetta Jones. She was among the older of Master P’s children born during his marriage to her mother, Sonya “Sonya C” Miller.