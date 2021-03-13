Though International Women’s Day has passed, Megan Thee Stallion’s commitment to equality remains. The musical superstar and Houston native recently announced on Instagram her latest partnership with Fashion Nova for Women’s History Day to launch a grant and scholarship fund focused on women’s empowerment.

“I’m excited to collaborate with Fashion Nova Cares on the Women on Top initiative and be part of giving $1 million dollars to support women-led businesses and organizations,” said Megan Thee Stallion. “These donations are life-changing and will help women of all ages get one step closer to making their dreams a reality.”

The Houston rapper and e-commerce fashion lifestyle brand will donate $1 million throughout the month of March to help support education, women-owned businesses and women-focused charities and organizations. Additionally, Fashion Nova Cares will highlight the various women, entrepreneurs and organizations who were preselected to receive $25,000 or more. In fact, every day through March 31, Fashion Nova will announce a recipient of the Women on Top initiative.

Megan’s philanthropy and advocacy portfolios are certainly overflowing. Along with this current initaitive, Megan is spearheading her Hotties Helping Houston fundraiser, a collaborative effort with the NACC Disaster Services and US Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, aimed at raising money for the rebuilding efforts in Houston following the devastating Winter Storm Uri. Additionally, Megan has used her pandemic time wisely and thoughtfully, consistently touting women’s rights and pushing for the public to take Black womanhood into account in particular.

Case in point, her jaw-dropping performance this year on SNL.

The performer is also while also preparing to graduate from Texas Southern University this fall.

“Black women are not naïve. We know that after the last ballot is cast and the vote is tallied, we are likely to go back to fighting for ourselves. Because at least for now, that’s all we have,” said Megan Thee Stallion in an op-ed for the New York Times.

-theGrio