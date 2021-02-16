Rapstress Megan Thee Stallion is putting the focus on supporting individuals who are on the frontlines of the public health crisis. According to Billboard the music artist—whose real name is Megan Pete—recently gifted a healthcare worker with $50,000.

Pete teamed up with Ellen DeGeneres and Shutterfly to surprise frontline nurse Jamelmenique Hoy with the money. Hoy—a mother of five who hails from Mississippi—temporarily relocated to Houston to help provide treatment for COVID-19 patients. She and her family have been staying in a one-bedroom hotel room for half of a year. Hoy is currently working towards completing her master’s degree to become a nurse practitioner. Pete wanted to express her gratitude for the work Hoy is doing on the frontlines and the sacrifices that she and her family have made to ensure that others receive care. She helped gift Hoy $50,000 to eliminate her student loan debt.

Pete has been very vocal about her passion for healthcare. She is currently working towards earning a bachelor’s degree in Health Administration and she’s hoping to open her own assisted living facility. This is not the first time Pete has supported individuals focused on furthering their education. In October 2020, she launched an initiative dubbed the Don’t Stop Scholarship to provide $10,000 scholarships for women of color who are pursuing an associate’s, bachelor’s, or post-graduate degree across different fields.