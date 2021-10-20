Houston Random Acts of Kindness, a local non-profit whose mission is to promote empathy and compassion while encouraging selfless concern for the welfare of others in the Houston community, will receive a generous six-figure donation from Megan Thee Stallion and Popeyes.

The commitment for the generous donation comes from a new collaboration between Popeyes and Grammy Award-winning musician, entrepreneur, and now Popeyes franchise owner, Megan Thee Stallion. In addition to the six-figure donation, the collaboration will be introducing a new sauce, the Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce, and co-branded merchandise.

The Hottie Sauce will be spicing up the iconic Chicken Sandwich and the brand’s new nuggets in the US and in 14 countries around the globe.

Houston Random Acts of Kindness Founders Treveia and David Dennis were stunned by the news and are incredibly grateful for this random act of kindness from Megan and Popeyes, and showed it in a tweet.

“Houston Random Acts of Kindness would like to thank @Popeyes and @MeganTheeStallion for this heartfelt donation. It is truly an honor and blessing to be able to help so many Houstonians. Thank you for your support with helping us to continue our ongoing mission… to assist those in need, children with disabilities, the homeless, elders and our veterans. We are Houston strong and Houston proud. #LovethatchickenfromPopeyes #MeganTheeStallion #actsofkindness #HoustonRandomActsofKindnessday #HoustonRandomActofKindnessday #HoustonRAKday #hrak #heartsofhouston #bekind #kindnessmatters #TheLemontreeFoundation.”

The Dennis’ created Houston Random Acts of Kindness in 2014 as a way to repay the kindness shown to them by total strangers following the tragic loss of family members. They established an official Houston Random Acts of Kindness (RAK) Day, celebrated annually on July 25, to encourage the Houston community to pay it forward by performing random acts of kindness.

Each year, July 25 brings an opportunity for the community to come together and look beyond differences to share kindness, happiness, and compassion with one another.

The Houston couple, and their nonprofit, have been promoting empathy and compassion with selfless acts of charity for veterans, senior citizens, those who are food and shelter-challenged and children with disabilities throughout the community for the past seven years.

Houston Random Acts of Kindness plans to use the generous donation from Megan Thee Stallion and Popeyes to further their mission of empathy, hope and provisions for anyone in need with little or no resources.