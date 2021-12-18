Megan Thee Stallion is bringing “Hot Girl” energy to Netflix.

The rapper struck a first-look deal with the streamer and is creating a series with the company.

She isn’t new to the television scene. She starred as a judge in HBO Max’s reality competition series Legendary as well as guest roles on series such as NBC’s Good Girls and a spot on Sarah Cooper’s Netflix comedy special.

Grammy Award-winning musician, philanthropist, college graduate, and entrepreneur Megan Thee Stallion has formed an exclusive first look deal to create and executive produce new series and other projects for Netflix pic.twitter.com/Po2E1XJTrI — Netflix (@netflix) December 16, 2021

The three-time Grammy-winning artist said she’s “thrilled” about the partnership and that she’s “always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories” in a statement published by Netflix.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories,” she said, “so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix. Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

There are no details given about the series that she is creating.