Mo’Nique’s sister Millicent Imes has stepped in to quell the tension between the comedian and D.L. Hughley amid their heated social media spat.

On June 11, Milicent took to Facebook to address the controversy, and according to her post, she’s angry with her famous sibling for dragging Hughley’s family into their contentious feud.

Imes said it was “maddening” to see Mo’Nique “embarrass” herself, and called for the “Precious” star to put an end to the drama.

“My Sister!! Stop the Madness!!! It’s not a good look,” she wrote. “God has Shut you down before, and believe me he will do it again!!! Let’s start by staying on topic. YOU are and have been displacing your anger on the wrong people.”

Imes continued to call out her sister, noting how she wasn’t present for both of their parents’ funerals. She urged the “Queens of Comedy” alum to “play nice” and claimed that her criticism was only “coming from a place of love.”

“Sister Stop!” she added.

Imes’ response comes almost a week after D.L. Hughley’s daughter, Ryan Nicole Shepard, slammed Mo’Nique for using their family trauma to stir up more drama following a contract dispute with the “Kings Of Comedy” star in Detroit.

Mo’Nique called Hughley a “coward” for not believing his daughter when she initially came out about a sexual assault experience she endured. Shepard clapped back at the Oscar-award-winner calling her remarks “disgusting.”