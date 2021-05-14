Catch this Real Housewives Tea

The tea was piping hot and social media set aflame when Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams posted a pic of her and her new fiance. The problem is, just a few months ago he was married to fellow RHOA “friend” Falynn. Is it a publicity stunt or a Girl Code gone astray? Either way, this was the top trending story of the week.

Porsha is the reason your grandmother told you to keep your girlfriends away from your man. Falynn was her friend.” Carla Daniels

I don’t care if Beyonce walks in butt naked, my grown a** husband is responsible for his next move. It’s crazy how we always blame the woman and not the man. Linda Lewis

Porsha and Falynn were coworkers. This “I can’t date the ex of someone I barely know” is why so many women are single. Kim Humphrey

Why is 50 Cent in Houston?

Rapper 50 Cent broke the news that he moved to Houston, and since then Houstonians have been having a lot of fun showing 50 around H-Town— with the help of Photoshop.

The original photo 50 Cent posted to his Instagram, announcing his move, showed him in front of the Astrodome.

Since then the “In da Club” rapper has been copied and pasted in hundreds of photos, placing him in front of Houston’s most known locations including Minute Maid Park and Houston’s iconic ‘Be Someone’ bridge.

The producer has also been spotted at some local eateries and grocery stores that we all know and love.

He’s also making power moves, winning the 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Reserve Grand Champion.

“When they told me I won, I almost fainted. I was really excited. I’m very proud of this.”

– 50 Cent

Serena’s skin draws feedback

Serena Williams is making major headlines this week, but it has little to do with her tennis career. The tennis legend recently dropped two pictures of herself glammed up, but nobody could take their eyes off the new look of her face.Some accused Serena of bleaching her skin or doing Whiteface. Check out the responses:

Darnell Davis

“Serena was on IG looking like Sammy Sosa, the prequel; that make-up artist should be ashamed.”

Charles Mitchell

“This is pretty much the only way she wears her makeup since she’s been with white dude. It looks ridiculous.”

Ericka Alvarez

“I don’t know if its filters, digital editing, hair color or what. But it’s not good”

Cicely Reid

“Wrong shade of foundation (way too light) and she needs to lay off of the facial fillers for a minute. She has that Melania Trump look where her eyes barely open because the filler in her cheeks is too aggressive. A little goes a long way- and she needs to find a Black person to pick her wigs and do her makeup on a consistent basis. She is too dark for a white makeup artist…..”

Michelle Lewis

“My problem is that she had to okay this photo before it was released….”

Black Twitter roasts troll who blasted Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad with local activist Carl Davis (l) at Rashad’s April 2017 visit to her alma mater, Yates High School. Photo Aswad Walker.

Don’t come for Auntie Phylicia unless she sends for you. Black Twitter united to school a self-proclaimed “Twitter historian” who trolled beloved The Cosby Show actress Phylicia Rashad. Lisa Talmadge tweeted: “Claire Huxtable was an enabler of the longest and most prolific drug rape predator in US history, Bill Cosby. Everyone on set knew he was a sadistic predator. Everyone. 75 women drugged and raped by Cosby and he got away with it because of enablers.”

“Neither Claire Huxtable or Phylicia Rashad are responsible for Bill Cosby’s actions. She was his co-worker and employee, not his supervisor or co-conspirator in his crimes.” -Blaq Marquee

“Claire Huxtable was a character on a sitcom. The real-life actress who played her….knew nothing about Cosby’s abuse of women. Cosby was a Jekyll and Hyde personality with women.” -Ebony Edwards-Ellis

“Don’t you EVER come for our Aunties. We will bury you.” -Lovey Blue