John Gray, a former pastor at Houston’s Lakewood Church who now leads his own congregation in South Carolina, is in the hospital battling a rare type of blockage in his lungs, according to his wife, Aventer. She has since posted an update that one blood clot is gone, but he’s still fighting and they’re praying for a miracle.

Aventer posted on social media Sunday that John Gray had been admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) with a saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots.

“The Saddle PE is in a position that could potentially end his life if it shifts at all. The clot burden is severe and only God is holding it in place,” said the First Lady.

“To place this in perspective,” she continued. “The doctor said that people have come into the hospital dead with this exact scenario he walked in with. The doctor said God has to keep him through the night and he can not move, not even get up to walk to a bathroom.”

A pulmonary embolism is a blockage in one of the pulmonary arteries in the lungs. The Mayo Clinic explains that in most cases, the pulmonary embolism is caused by blood clots that travel to the lungs from deep veins in the legs or veins from other parts of the body.

John Gray in CCU(Aventer Gray via Facebook)

Gray is the pastor of Relentless Church in Greenville, South Carolina.

Before moving there, he was an associate pastor at Lakewood, here in Houston.

“My family and I stand in need of a miracle,” Aventer said.