Where are you right now? Probably not in Belize soaking up some sun with a handsome NFL player. Because if you were, you’d be Simone Biles.

Houston native and multiple gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and her boyfriend, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens are currently on bae-cation together on Belize, a tropical island off the coast of Central America. With Biles’ birthday just days away (March 14), many are speculating that the trip is an early birthday celebration for Biles, who will turn 24.

When the pair originally showed up together on social media last July on Owens’ birthday, speculatin began that the duo were a couple. Biles broke up with her ex, gymnast Stacey Ervin, not long before Biles and Owens got together.

Since their July 2020 “debut” the couple has have shared several intimate pics on social media including photos in front of a Christmas tree last year in matching pajamas. Biles, a Texas native, is on a training break after the pandemic delayed her chances to defend her Olympic individual all-around championship. Owens, 25, is also on break as training for the 2021 NFL season is still a few months away.

Both Biles nd Owens shared pictures of their island adventure on their own Instagram pages.

Height difference aside–Biles is 4’8 and Owens is listed at 5’11–the two seem to be getting along just fine.

Owens, who signed with Houston in December, will be going into his fourth NFL season as a member of the Texans’ practice squad after playing for the Arizona Cardinals.

The rescheduled 2021 Olympic Games are set to begin in Tokyo on July 23, going through Aug. 8. It was announced yesterday that overseas spectators will likely not be permitted to attend, but Biles is expected to be there to defend her Olympic golds.

Before then, Biles will be the focus of a Facebook Watch docuseries this summer Simone vs. Herself that will detail her attempt to return to Olympic glory and maintain her dominance over the sport.

-theGrio