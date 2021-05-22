Famed rapper T.I. has released a new track with lyrics that address and confront the multiple women who have accused him and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, of rape and sex trafficking.

The song containing the lyrics in questions is “What It’s Come To.” Here is a sample of those words that has social media buzzing:

“Go put yo face and reputation on it/These kind of claims deserve more than anonymous provocative conversation, don’t it?” he raps. “Willing to face whatever consequences for his vision … while I’m up against some lyin’ ass bitches/Damn, this is what it’s come to.”

T.I. recently posted the hand-written lyrics of the song along with the cover art for the song on social media, coming just days after the Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation into the accusations against T.I. and Tiny, according to The Daily Beast.

Allegations that the celebrity couple frequently recruited, drugged and assaulted women at their Atlanta home began in late January when a former friend, Sabrina Peterson, made the accusation. Peterson also called for other women who’d been victimized to share their experiences.

As a result, dozens came forward claiming similar allegations, which T.I and Tiny have vehemently denied. Their attorney, Steve Sadow, told The Daily Beast his clients have not been contacted by the LAPD.

“The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country,” Sadow said in a statement earlier this week.

“Even assuming the story in The Daily Beast is close to accurate, it appears the LAPD ‘accuser’ has chosen once again to remain anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations—or even examine them.

“Meanwhile, although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an ‘accuser’ who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have absolutely zero details about her or her claim.”

More than 10 of the accusers are being represented by attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn. His clients claim to have been sexually abused by T.I. and Tiny between 2005 and 2018. In March, Blackburn sent letters to investigators in Georgia and California asking them to look into the famous couple’s pattern of “sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment.”

Additionally, Nelly has been named in the lawsuit by an anonymous woman, known as “Jane Doe 4,” who claims T.I and Tiny “forced” her to have sex with the rapper back in 2014. The woman also alleges the couple frequently forced her to take drugs and have sex with other women.

As of this posting, Nelly has not responded to the allegations.

“The Harrises are still waiting for the accusers to reveal themselves publicly. By continuing to hide behind anonymous allegations, the unnamed accusers effectively render themselves not credible and unworthy of belief,” T.I. and Tiny said in a statement via their lawyers. “We say: let the light shine on their identities so we can go about disproving these scurrilous accusations.”

