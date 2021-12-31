Travis Scott losses another major branding deal in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy. Dior announced that it’s calling off a collaboration that was due out next year.

According to reports from Women’s Wear Daily, the capsule collection collaboration between men’s artistic director Kim Jones and rapper Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack line was set to be Dior’s first with a musician, drawn on Scott’s Texas roots as well as the fashion house’s own Parisian past.

“Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection,” the company said in a statement.

This collaboration was immediately in Jeopardy after the Astroworld tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people and hundreds were injured in a massive crowd surge.

Many took to social media to share their experiences during his performance, and the crowd crush that resulted in the deaths and injuries in November. Investigations into the events are continuing.

In his first public comment about the incident, Scott claimed he only learned that people had died after the festival set ended. He is in the middle of nearly 300 lawsuits that have been filed since Astroworld.

Scott was known for his notable brand collaborations having partnered with Nike and Jordan, McDonald’s on a curated meal, Epic Games’ Fortnite on a virtual concert, Parsons School of Design on educational opportunities, and other projects.

Nike was to launch two Air Max 1 sneakers with Scott in December but postponed the launch indefinitely weeks after the festival and Parsons said its partnership with Scott had ended.