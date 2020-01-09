Jessie Smollett will not be returning for the ‘Empire’ finale, more trouble looms

Despite the support from his ‘Empire’ co-stars, Fox Entertainment head Michael Thorn said Jussie Smollett will absolutely not be returning to the show.

“He will not be coming back,” Thorn said, according reports. “Our hope at Fox — and I know the producers feel the same way — is that the show, to us, is much bigger than some of the personal stuff that’s unfortunately happened for Jussie, where we just want the ending to be as epic as the beginning,” Thorn said.

Judge orders Google to turn over Smollett’s emails

In addition to not being invited to be a part of the iconic show’s finale, an Illinois judge has ordered Google to turn over a year’s worth of Jussie Smollett’s emails, private messages, photographs and location data to a special prosecutor who is looking into why prosecutors abruptly dismissed criminal charges against the actor.

Smollett, who is gay and black, has said he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack near his Chicago apartment in January 2019.