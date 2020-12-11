Black women, Teyonah Parris and Wunmi Mosaku, join Marvel Cinematic Universe

Wakanda appears to be invading the the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the number of Black people who are joining the various offerings coming in 2021 and 2022.

In particular, two powerful actresses, Teyohah Parris and Wunmi Mosaku, are major parts of this current expansion of the MCU.

Captain Marvel 2, set to release in November 2022, has officially revealed Parris will not only be a part of the cast, but she will play a character of historic proportions and power. Parris will take on the role of Monica Rambeau, debuting in the Disney+’s Marvel series, WandaVision.

Parris broke this news back in October via Instagram with an animated video history lesson on her game-changing character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teyonah Parris (@teyonahparris)

“And if you don’t know, now ya knoooow! Monica Rambeau, baaaaaby!” she wrote on the social media platform using the hashtags #Wandavision, #Marvel, and #MonicaRambeau.

Additionally, joining the MCU fresh off her unforgettable roles in Lovecraft Country and Netflix’s His House, is Wunmi Mosaku. She will have a leading role in the upcoming series Loki. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the title character in the new show, set to debut on Disney+ in May 2021. The show also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Fast Color), Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino and Richard E. Grant.

“Glorious.” Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming May 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/5XbLT8fovT — Loki (@LokiOfficial) December 11, 2020

The original series, according to WRAL, will be “set after Avengers: Endgame,” following “the mischievous adventures of Thor’s brother as he is undoubtedly, much to his chagrin, reminded at every turn that he is Thor’s brother.”

Moreover, Anthony Mackie, will star in a six-episode series entitled The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The show was slated to be Marvel Studios’ first big Disney+ original series, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it had to halt production. Now, it is scheduled for a March 2021 debut.

According to The Verge, “The show takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Steve Rogers has retired from his role as Captain America, choosing to live a simple life in an alternate reality with his longtime love, Peggy Carter. Sam Wilson (Falcon) has picked up the shield instead.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will debut on Disney+ with a six-episode run starting on March 19, 2021. That follows the debut of WandaVision, which stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, along with Teyonah Parris, that premieres on Jan. 15.

-the Grio