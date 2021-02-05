Fresh off being named a recipient for a Critics Choice Association award, the late Chadwick Boseman continues to receive acknowledgement for his phenomenal work., most recently from the Screen Actors Guild.

As reported by Variety, Boseman received four 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations on Thursday. The late actor, who has been racking up award nominations after his untimely passing, is the first person to receive four SAG nominations in one year.

Boseman is up for the outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his portrayal in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods. The films were his final two roles before he passed away in August after a multiple-year fight with colon cancer.

Both films, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods, received a nomination for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

The award show will air on April 4 on TNT and TBS.

Boseman was also recently nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The Netflix film, an adaptation of a 1982 play by August Wilson, was Boseman’s last performance.

Boseman’s final performance is also generating Oscar buzz. Even before Netflix made it known that they plan to push for the late actor to receive the Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Best Supporting Actor for his role in Da 5 Bloods, some in the business, actors, directors and others, have discussed a Boseman Oscar nomination almost as a forgone conclusion. These advocates noted that such a nomination for Boseman would by no means be a sympathy nod due to his passing, but rather a nomination based on the power of his performances.

If Boseman is nominated for Best Actor in 2021, he will be the first posthumous nominee since Massimo Troisi in 1995, per People. If he is nominated for Best Supporting Actor, he will become the third person to do so in Oscar history.

