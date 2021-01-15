‘I Can’t Breathe,’ Court TV’s special on life & death of George Floyd premieres Sunday, Jan. 17

Court TV, the multi-platform network devoted to live and in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation’s most important and compelling trials, will world premiere “I Can’t Breathe” – A Court TV Special about the life and death of Houston native George Floyd. The special will air on Sunday, Jan. 17 at 8 pm (CT) / 9 pm (ET).

The hour-long special will set the stage for the trials of the four Minneapolis police officers charged in the case, taking viewers through Floyd’s life, with origins in Houston, Texas, and his tragic death in Minneapolis, Minnesota which launched a national movement on police reform in America. Court TV will present extensive, live and gavel-to-gavel coverage of the Floyd trials, the first of which is set to begin in March.

“I Can’t Breathe” will feature exclusive interviews with Floyd’s friends Herbert Mouton, Travis Cains and Vaughn Dickerson, Jim Lane, the brother of Officer Thomas Lane, one of the officers charged in the case, Missouri City city councilmember Jeff Boney, Houston community activist Carl Davis, Minneapolis community activist Michelle Gross and more.

Court TV Anchor Michael Ayala hosts the special, along with reporting from Court TV legal correspondent Julia Jenae and contributions by members of the network’s acclaimed team of anchors and reporters.