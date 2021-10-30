All-star athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick drops his first dramatic Limited Series on Netflix about his formative high school years titled ‘Colin in Black & White’.

He teamed up with Academy Award Nominee and Emmy Award® Winner Ava DuVernay lending meaningful insight into the acts and experiences that led him to become the activist he is today.

The six-episode series provides context into his life as a Black child growing up with a white adopted family and his journey to becoming a famous quarterback while defining his identity.

Kaepernick is known for his igniting a national conversation around race and justice and the viewers on Twitter has a lot to say about the series:

"The acceptable negro is a black character who inhabits white characteristics. Who makes white people feel comfortable. The acceptable negro is a white man's creation. The thing is, white people don't get to decide what's acceptable to us."



I JUST!!! YES!!#ColininBlackandWhite pic.twitter.com/EEhAzRHDx6 — Rae-Ann Whyte (@WhyteRae91) October 29, 2021

Episode 1: Now @Kaepernick7 is giving mad respect to one of the greatest NBA players to EVER play the game, @alleniverson. I wasn't ready.



More tears. Whew.#ColininBlackandWhite pic.twitter.com/aynoVkriWF — Carolyn Ash (@AshConsultingGr) October 29, 2021

So I’m watching #ColininBlackandWhite and…yeah I don’t like his momma and daddy already. And the music is so particular to the times. I’m not surprised though Ava be on it. — it’s nola darling (@brilosphy) October 29, 2021