All-star athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick drops his first dramatic Limited Series on Netflix about his formative high school years titled ‘Colin in Black & White’.
He teamed up with Academy Award Nominee and Emmy Award® Winner Ava DuVernay lending meaningful insight into the acts and experiences that led him to become the activist he is today.
The six-episode series provides context into his life as a Black child growing up with a white adopted family and his journey to becoming a famous quarterback while defining his identity.
Kaepernick is known for his igniting a national conversation around race and justice and the viewers on Twitter has a lot to say about the series: