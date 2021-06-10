Houston native, R&B songstress and actress LeToya Luckett is joining the cast of Lee Daniels’ upcoming Fox drama series “Our Kind of People.” The former Destiny’s Child member will star alongside Morris Chestnut and YaYa DaCosta.

The series is inspired by recently deceased Lawrence Otis Graham’s book, Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class.

The show is set in Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a longtime favorite stomping ground of rich and powerful Black elite for more than half a century, according to Deadline. Luckett will play Leah Franklin-Dupont, a strong, confident, elegant businesswoman, who, along with her husband Raymond (Chestnut), sits at the top of the food chain of Martha Vineyard’s Black elite.

The stress and pressure of juggling a high-powered career while also honoring what she sees as her responsibility to “give back” to the Black community, is the reported inner conflict driving Luckett’s character.

Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) enters the scene as the person hell-bent on shaking things up which adds yet another stress to Leah’s life.

But Luckett was not stressing when she shared her joy over landing the role.

“I AM OVERJOYED!!!!! THANK YOU LORD!!! I can’t tell you how long I’ve worked and prayed for an opportunity like this. My heart is full of pure gratitude. Thank you @aprilamking!! I can’t begin to put into words how much I appreciate you! @tasha4realsmith @karingist @leedaniels @ldbcasting @foxtv!! Thank you! Mom @pamluckett @adriajw @prettyposh1908 I owe y’all the world!!! Thank you! I love y’all beyond measure! I’m so excited and ready for this. Let’s Go!!!! #NEVERGIVEUP , Luckett posted on Instagram about the news.

-BlackPressUSA