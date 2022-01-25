The CW Network announced the all-new docu-series MARCH, which celebrates the colorful, boisterous and competitive world of HBCU band culture through the eyes of the experts—the band members and leaders themselves.

Embedded inside the Prairie View A&M University Marching Band, The Marching Storm, this engaging eight-part series will capture the blood, sweat, and tears each member sheds to make it to the field while balancing their dynamic college life and academic pursuits. MARCH debuted on Monday, January 24. The show moves to Sundays starting February 27 (9:00-10:00 ET/PT), after ALL AMERICAN and ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING take over Monday nights.

MARCH showcases the eclectic, energetic and talented group of college students at Prairie View A&M University—from drum majors and dancers to the flag team and all the section players—as they navigate performing in one of the most prestigious HBCU marching bands along with tackling a rigorous academic schedule and maintaining a high-grade point average. The series chronicles their pressure-filled journey to become the highest ranked HBCU band in the land, including electrifying performances at homecoming, Texas A&M and Southern University. As MARCH shares the personal and unique stories of individual members and staff of the over 300-person marching band, it also explores the legacy and culture of Prairie View A&M and highlights how the Marching Storm band is an integral part of that rich history.

Filming of the eight-part series began in September, but the process began more than two years ago, according to PVAMU director of bands, Tim Zachery, who says they were in the running with other HBCU bands that might be considered more prestigious.

“We rose to the top. As a band and as a staff, we do it better than anybody else,” Zachery said.

Jalen McCurtis-Henry, a drum major, and Shelbi Durand, a dancer with the Black Foxes, are two of 15 band members featured in the series.

“I’m really excited to show the world what the storm brings,” McCurtis-Henry said.

The series will document the hard work that goes into the band, along with the drama that comes with 300 different personalities.

“We don’t care for everybody, we maybe care too much for people, you know, you have relationships and all that happens because we’re still kids in college. We’re just trying to maintain being a student while having a life and being in the band,” Durand said.

In the most recent rankings of HBCU bands by The Undefeated, the Marching Storm was in the top 10 of Division I bands coming in at number seven.