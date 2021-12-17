By KennFolk

BET’s “I Am Hip Hop” Icon Lifetime Achievement recipient MC Lyte hosted a private screening of her new binge-worthy television series Partners in Rhyme at WACO Theater in North Hollywood.

KennFolk

The hip-hop themed sitcom follows the life of rap pioneer Lana Crawford (MC Lyte) and her up-and-coming high school rapper and social media sensation niece named Luscious T (Precious Way). The latter thinks she is the greatest thing since sliced bread.

“It’s old school versus new school,” said MC Lyte.

When Lana discovers she is being dropped as an artist from her label and in massive debt, the OG rap star is propositioned into managing her niece. Generations collide as Lana and Luscious T try to find their footing—working and living under the same Los Angeles overpriced roof.

Lana’s feisty best friend and personal assistant, Victoria “Vikki” Sims (Cloie Wyatt Taylor); Mekhai Crawford (Ron G.) her younger, freeloading brother; high-power label executive and prime mover behind the fresh dynamic duo, Hazel Wilson (Rolonda Watts) and trusted recording engineer Boston Jacobs (Wesley Jonathan), are all on deck to help Luscious T reach Cardi B-sized star power.

Partners in Rhyme is streaming now on ALLBLK, an unapologetically Black streaming service with exclusive original series, must-see independent films, nostalgic Black cinema, popular network TV, lively stage plays and more.

Following the screening, guests were treated to a reception catered by Chef D’s Original Catering. Tina Knowles-Lawson moderated the panel discussion that included Richard Lawson. Guests previewed an exclusive clip guest-starring Richard. Spoiler alert: Richard portrays MC Lyte’s problematic father in the series.

“The opportunity to work with Lyte, someone who I have admired and respected for many years, was an easy yes,” said Lawson. “It is also important that I and others support Black-led projects.”

Partners in Rhyme is executive produced by Bentley Kyle Evans and MC Lyte. The WACO Theater Center is dedicated to the empowerment of artists in Los Angeles and beyond. Each year, artistic directors Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles-Lawson help hundreds of people across different age groups put their dreams into action.

“We encourage artists to find their true purpose and awaken their own individual power source, which fuels their art,” said Lawson.

For more information about WACO Theater, including upcoming virtual events and the annual Wearable Art Gala set for return in fall 2022, please visit: wacotheatercenter.com