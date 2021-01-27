Worst Cooks in America’ season 20 removed after winner accused of killing child

Season 20 of Worst Cooks in America, a hit culinary show on Food Network, has been pulled from streaming services after the winner was accused of killing her child.

The Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America has been a hit for the channel for over ten years. Season 20’s contestant, Ariel Robinson won the show’s crown title on August 2, 2020, but now her season is being removed from streaming after her recent arrest.

Robinson and her husband, Jerry Robinson, were arrested for “alleged homicide by child abuse in the death of their 3-year-old foster daughter.”

According to People, Greenville County senior deputy coroner Kent Dill stated, “Ariel and Jerry’s foster daughter, Victoria Rose, died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries.”

Rose was found unresponsive at the Robinson’s home in Simpsonville, South Carolina around 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 14. Rose later died after she was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

A spokesman for the Simpsonville police told the magazine, “Police officers handle all kinds of cases, and these kind of cases can be the hardest for them to do…it is a sad day. You bring charges and maybe convictions, but at the end of the day the life of a child was taken. For anyone who knew the victim or was related to the victim, they are in our thoughts and prayers.”

According to People, Ariel and Jerry face counts of homicide by child abuse in the death of their adopted daughter. The duo appeared before a judge last Tuesday and was denied bond. Both are being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

Food Network has removed season 20 of the show from Discovery+, Hulu, and YouTube.