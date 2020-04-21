Beyonce dedicates surprise ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’ video to health-care workers

Beyonce made a sweet gesture toward health-care workers who are “working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The songstress surprised viewers of the one-hour “Disney Family Singalong” event hosted by Ryan Seacrest; during the April 16 special, she dedicated a heartfelt rendition of the Disney classic “When You Wish Upon a Star” to health-care workers. Celebrities including “Black-ish” star Marcus Scribner, Amber Riley and more joined the host for a national singalong featuring a slew of Disney’s greatest hits.

Beyonce, who wasn’t listed to appear in the lineup, popped in to share words of encouragement to everyone watching, and specifically dedicated her performance to those who are fighting this disease from the frontlines around the globe.

“Hello to all of the families across the world. I’m very proud and honored to be a part of the Disney family and to help present ‘The Disney Songbook Singalong,’ in partnership with Feeding America,” she said in her message. “I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the health-care workers who’ve been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you.”

She then went on to give a beautiful rendition of the Pinocchio theme song, and concluded on a hopeful note. “Please hold on to your families tight. Please be safe. Don’t give up hope. We’re gonna get through this. I promise. God bless you.”

Beyonce shared the video on Instagram and fans were blown away by her vocals.

One fan commented , “Beyonce didn’t have to bless us like this.”

“Your amazing honestly ,” complimented another.

This was the entertainer’s first Instagram post since she and husband Jay-Z received mixed reactions to remaining seated during the National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl, which some interpreted as a show of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick in his stance against police brutality.

Jay-Z eventually addressed the controversy, saying many were reading too deeply into the situation. “It actually wasn’t. Sorry. It really wasn’t,” Jay-Z answered, when asked whether the couple intended to make a statement. “What happened was, it was not premeditated at all …”

-Atlanta Black Star