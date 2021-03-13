Houston’s own Beyoncé could potentially make history at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards taking place this Sunday night, March 14, at 7pm central on CBS.

Queen B is nominated for nine awards. If she brings home five of them, she’ll replace the iconic Quincy Jones as the living artist with most Grammy wins. If she wins four awards on Sunday, she’ll have won more trophies than any other female artist. If Beyoncé brings home an outlandish eight awards, she’ll become the artist with the most Grammy wins ever.

But even if she goes home empty-handed, it has been confirmed that she’ll still remain Sasha Fierce.

The superstar is going up against herself for Record of the Year with “Black Parade” nominated alongside “Savage,” her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, also a native of H-town.

Making the evening all the more special for Beyoncé is the fact that er daughter, Blue Ivy, has already made history as one of the youngest Grammy Award nominees ever, after earning a nomination for Best Music Video for “Brown-Skinned Girl.”

Blue’s father, Jay-Z, could also bring home a win as a co-writer on “Black Parade” if it wins Song of the Year, making Sunday night a real family affair for Carter nation.

The show, originally delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be hosted by comedian and social commentator Trevor Noah, and will take place at a Los Angeles location not yet disclosed.

Trevor Noah arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. Noah will host the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Organizers are said to still be working out the logistics of pulling ff one of the nation’s most-watched awards shows amid an ongoing pandemic. Reports suggest that several of the performers will be in the same room during the show, but they will be adhering to social distancing guidelines. Rolling Stone reports that performances will take place across four stages, with a fifth stage dedicated solely to presenters.

Jesse Collins is co-executive producing this year’s ceremony alongside Ben Winston who was responsible for the success of the 2020 BET Awards, along with his company’s production of The Weeknd’s 2021 Super Bowl halftime show. Winston will also co-produce the Academy Awards in April.

We expect to see a mix of life performances, pre-taped segments, and appearances via video, but only time will tell if the adjusted format will be able to deliver the big Grammy moments we have come to expect.

Cardi B

This year’s event perfromers include Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Brittany Howard, Mickey Guyton, Bad Bunny, and Dua Lipa among others. Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak will also take this stage as their newly formed duo Silk Sonic.

Silk Sonic: Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars

Megan is also poised for a big night with four nominations, including Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance, a category that includes contenders Big Sean ft. the late Nipsey Hussle, the late Pop Smoke, and Charlotte N.C. rapper Da Baby facing off against ATL’s Lil Baby.

While Beyoncé has established herself as a Grammy Awards institution, relative newcomer Mickey Guyton is already blazing trails as the first Black woman to be nominated as a solo artist in the country category for her song “Black Like Me” which is up for Best Country Solo Performance.

The universal appeal of music is best exemplified via this year’s amazing string of nominations for Alabama Shakes’ frontwoman Brittany Howard’s album Jaime is nominated across four different categories.

Brittany Howard performs onstage during the 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Howard’s first solo project nabbed five nominations, including Best Rock Performance, Best R&B Performance, Best American Roots Performance, Best Alternative Album, and Best Rock Song. That’s some seriously versatile “Black Girl Magic.”

-theGrio