Eminem’s song has apology to Rihanna for Chris Brown lyrics

Veteran rapper Eminem is addressing the controversy of lyrics he wrote about Rihanna and Chris Brown’s domestic violence dispute last year that was leaked to the public.

According to US Weekly, Eminem recently surprised hip hop heads with the release of a companion record to January’s Music to Be Murdered By. The project includes song referring to Rihanna, and containing a literal apology.

“But, me, long as I re-promise, to be honest / And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna,” the 48-year-old MC raps on his new song “Zeus” which addresses last year’s incident head-on. “For that song that leaked, I’m sorry, Ri / It wasn’t meant to cause you grief. Regardless, it was wrong of me.”

The new music offering that is garnering big attention due to Eminem’s plea to “Ri” for forgiveness, boasts 16 new tracks including collaborations with DJ Premier, Ty Dolla $ign and Sly Pyper.

Eminem and Rihanna have a magical professional history, including multiple hit collaborations, including “Love the Way You Lie” in 2010, “Numb” in 2012 and “The Monster” in 2013. They also toured together during the summer of 2014. The leaked lyrics, however, found the rapper as a member of Team Chris Brown.

“Of course I side with Chris Brown, I’d beat a b– down too,” read the leaked lyrics in question.

-theGrio