Here’s a Black-tastic, Afroclectic holiday playlist for 2020

Good Black News writer Marlon West, full of the holiday spirit, recently shared a personal seasonal playlist.

His “free-wheeling” collection of songs come from almost every corner of the music world, including soul, reggae, gospel, ska and jazz Christmas tracks.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Yuletide classics from legendary artists like Donny Hathaway and Marvin Gaye are represented on this list as are more recent cuts by Lil Nas X, Daveed Diggs and Sharon Jones.

West posted this list with the hopes of getting it into the hands and hearts of as many people as possible. The Defender seeks to oblige by presenting this eclectic list for your enjoyment, whether you celebrate Christmas, Kwanzaa, Chanukah (Hanukkah) or all of the above and more.

Enjoy, and have a wonderful holiday season.

-GoodBlackNews.org