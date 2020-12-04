Megan Thee Stallion first woman with 3 No. 1 streaming songs in one year

The year 2020 will be remembered for its seemingly unparalleled gloom, white supremacist-led violence and horror. Yet, for Houston native Megan Thee Stallion, 2020 has served up at least a piece of good news. Thanks to the success of her song “Body,” Megan became the first woman to have three of her songs reach No. 1 on Billboard’s streaming chart.

“Body,” which was embraced by TikTok and Instagram users, has placed Megan Thee Stallion in the conversation for the best female artist of the year.

Billboard magazine counts how many times a track was played on radio, on-demand and videos on leading online music services. They share this weekly list of songs via Billboard’s streaming chart.

According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, from Nov. 20 to 26, “Body” had 22.5 million U.S. streams in its weekly rotation. Throughout May and August, Megan’s other two No.1 tracks were “Savage,” featuring Beyonce, and Cardi B’s “WAP.”

Over the past seven years of Billboard’s Streaming Songs category, Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, is tied at fifth among her peers: Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Juice WRLD, Lil Baby, Miley Cyrus, and Drake, have nine most streamed No 1 songs.

Despite Megan’s well-publicized 2020 challenges, including getting shot in her feet in July by rumored lover Tory Lanez, and the fallout she had with her former best friend Kelsey Nicole, her musical touch is touching many, especially via streaming services.

-theGrio