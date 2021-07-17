To be clear, Atlanta is the place of singer Normani’s birth. However, the superstar-in-waiting (and not waiting much longer) was raised in the Houston area (Pearland), so we proudly and rightfully claim her as H-Town’s own and cheer on her success. And with her latest release, “Wild Side” featuring Cardi B, and an accompanying music video, that out of the stratosphere level fan love and appreciation looks like it’s coming sooner rather than later.

The singer’s new single comes two years after her popular 2019 hit, “Motivation.” She had been teasing the new track, which samples instrumentals from Aaliyah’s “One in a Million,” for months, keeping her growing legion of committed fans hyped and ready for a new CD to drop.

But it has been a minute since her fanbase last saw a complete Normani project. But finally, the wait is over very nearly over with the “Wild Side” release.

In her new video, Normani rocks various stunning looks throughout, including a leopard ensemble that featured leopard print platform heels. The former Fifth Harmony member also pulls off a number of dance sequences, which is unsurprising to those familiar with the multi-talented sister who reminds anyone willing to listen that dance was her “first passion.”

Cardi B, who appears solo about halfway through the video before she’s joined by Normani, celebrated the song’s release and its accompanying visuals on Instagram, dedicating her post to Normani.

“Soooo proud of you @normani!!!” she wrote.“Deadass wanna cry for you!! WILDSIDE ON ALL PLATFORMS!”

Cardi B, however, was far from alone in showing Normani social media love. Here is just a sample of what Black Twitter had to say and Normani’s latest music and dance offerings.

Normani ate the ending of the video pic.twitter.com/Y5FJnOKfm8 — YesHomo (@KennyAlphaOmega) July 16, 2021

Rewatching Normani’s and this video alllllllllll daaaaaaaaay loooooooooong pic.twitter.com/j8JJSdszsP — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 16, 2021

Normani did the one in a million sample justice. She made it her own without making it a complete copy. Aaliyah would’ve loved her, the song and video. She is a star ! pic.twitter.com/DdHoCPQlIk — AALIYAH LEGION (@AaliyahLegion) July 16, 2021

NORMANI IS THE MOMENT. Please God don’t her team fumble this momentum…again. Stand in prayer for our girl that this moment becomes an ERA. pic.twitter.com/pTUhrEk4gr — Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) July 16, 2021

this is literally the most insane choreography i have seen in years @normani pic.twitter.com/0EV46m48ef — Terron Moore (@Terr) July 16, 2021

At some point the rest of the country is going to learn what H-Town residents already know: that little some-some in the water, air and food here helps produce global giants. You better believe Normani is about to straight up walk, or rather dance her way into that status.

-HuffPost Black Voices