OWN’s ‘Ready to Love’ dating series to host Houston edition viewing party

Innovating Marketing Group has announced the details for the official launch party for OWN’s ‘Ready to Love: The Last Resort’ Season 3 premiere.

The event is set to take place from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Chapman and Kirby located at 2118 Lamar Street, Suite 100, Houston, TX 77003. Masks are required. Entry is free.

The event is a live viewing of the premiere of Ready to Love Season 3, as well as the pre-launch for Chef Shay’s (Ready to Love cast member) new cooking seasoning. Guests will view the premiere of the show in real-time and capture the cast’s reactions.

Ready to Love is a dating series from Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment, which explores the real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful, and grown black men and women in their 30s and 40s who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship.

A unique twist on a typical dating show, Ready to Love highlights the men’s observations and experiences in the search for true love.

This season of Ready to Love is far more unique than the others because the singles on the show have been swept away to a resort because of COVID to explore finding love.

COVID has created a unique set of circumstances, with social distancing, and dating has become limited to internet interactions and online dating eliminating the in-person communicating. These singles have been given a chance to have an authentic in-person interaction with some of the most eligible singles in Houston for a chance to find love.